Apologise to Aflao chief – Dzifa Gomashie tells Akufo-Addo

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP, Ketu South, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should apologise to the Aflao chief for his comment on the abandoned E-blocks project.



According to her, the Aflao chief’s request was in the best interest of all the people of Aflao since the E-block is 90% complete and it is going to serve the community at large.



The MP told Joy News in a report sighted by GhanaWeb that, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comment to the chief was in jest, then he must apologise because he has never made such comments to paramount chiefs who ask him for roads, schools and other social amenities.

“Would our President say this to just any other Paramount chief? Paramount chiefs have been asking him for roads, for electricity, for water and so on, I’ve never heard him say anything like that in jest. I’ve never heard him respond to any of them as he did to mine,” she said.



Dzifa Gomashie, however, stated that an apology would be in order, and going forward, the President must refrain from making comments like that.



“If he said it in jest he just has to come out and say it was in jest and he didn’t mean it and perhaps going forward he should not be saying things like that because it hits hard. It hits really hard,” she observed.



Abla Dzifa Gomashie’s comments come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was asked about Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V’s four-month ultimatum to the government to complete the abandoned E-block project in his community.



The school, built during the Mahama administration is almost 90% complete. It has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block but has stalled since 2016.

When the Minority members on Parliament’s Education Committee toured the abandoned E-blocks in the Volta Region, the chief demanded that the area gets its fair share of the national cake by completing the project.



But reacting to the demand on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, the President, amidst laughter, quizzed, “Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?”



President Akufo-Addo further assured the traditional leader that his government is resolved to continue projects started by his predecessor.



“For some of the projects definitely we will ready ourselves and complete them. But, as much as possible, I have given you these examples for you to see that despite the propaganda [we are working on them],” he stated.



