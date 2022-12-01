Apologise to me within 2 weeks or I'll go to my lawyers – NPP Regional Chairman to Ken Agyapong.

Chairman Samba is demanding a public apology from Kennedy Agyapong

The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Baatima Samba, is demanding a public apology from flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The regional chairman, in a statement responding to some claims by Kennedy Agyapong, said the flagbearer hopeful peddled misinformation to tarnish his image when he met with delegates of the party in the Savannah Region.



"My attention has been drawn to an audio of Kennedy Agyapong (MP) where he was campaigning to delegates in a region when the General Secretary, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), has placed an embargo on open campaign.



"In the said tape, Kennedy Agyapong avowed a lot of misinformation/disinformation to tarnish my image. As it is one sided perspective, I will tell my side of the story for the public to form an opinion from his thesis and my antithesis," Chairman Samba said in the statement sighted by GhanaWeb.



In the said audiotape, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong accused some executives in the northern regions, including Chairman Samba, of trying to sabotage his campaign.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, the Northern and North East Regional Chairmen, who are both allies of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, prevented him from meeting with the party's delegates in their regions.



But responding to the claims, Mr Samba said neither he nor his executives had any prior information about Kennedy Agyapong's intended meeting with the delegates. In addition, the regional chairman said he never made any such attempt to prevent Kennedy Agyapong from meeting with the delegates.

The Chairman has thus asked Kennedy Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, to apologise for his claims lest he refer the matter to his lawyers.



"No one will be prevented from campaigning. Competition helps the party to progress and as a liberalist I will encourage competition.



"Accordingly, I am, by this statement, asking Kennedy Agyapong to withdraw his fabrications against my person and render an apology within two weeks. Failure or refusal to do as requested would lead me to my lawyers," he emphasised.



Meanwhile, the Northern Region NPP executives, in a joint statement, have similarly denied the claims by Kennedy Agyapong.



Watch the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video below:





Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











GA/SEA