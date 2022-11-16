Apologise to the Vice President – Anlo NPP youth to Spokesperson of Awoamefia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Some members of the NPP in Anloland asked the Spokesperson of the Awoamefia, Agbotuada Kumasah, to render an unqualified apology to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over his comments in regards to the booing of the Vice President at the just-ended Hogbetsotso durbar.

According to the youth, the comments suggest that there was a deliberate attempt to embarrass the vice president.



“Such comments from no less a person than Agbotadua Kumasah, made it look like the Vice President was deliberately invited by the Anlo state to be disgraced,” the group said in a letter signed by the convener, Augustine Ocloo.



The statement also added claims that the vice president was booed for touting achievements that were untrue as there have been developmental activities in the Anlo-land since the NPP assumed office.



“Agbotadua Kumasah cannot be too naive not to have seen the developmental activities that this government had undertaken in Anlo-land, a government Agbotadua Kumasah is an appointee for in the Keta Municipal assembly.



"We, the disgruntled NPP youth of Anloland, cannot stand aloof while this disgraceful, uncalled for, uncultured, and developmentally crippling behaviour goes unanswered.”

The youth thus urged the President of the Anlo Traditional Council to take disciplinary action against Kumasah.



“The Anlo Traditional/State Council should explain to we the youth why they allowed members of the Hogbetsotso planning committee to set and lay the Vice President such ambush.



“We also demand that disciplinary action be taken against Agbotaduah Kumassah for displaying such infantile attitude when he was rather expected to use the fine opportunity to emphasize the positives of the celebration,” myjoyonline.com quoted.



