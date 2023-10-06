Apologize for making reckless and irresponsible comments – Addison told

Security analyst Adib Saani

Security analyst Adib Saani has slammed Dr. Ernest Addison, the Bank of Ghana governor, for describing the protestors who participated in the #OccupyBoGProtest as hooligans.

He noted that the comments made by the governor were irresponsible, an abuse of power, and an insult to right-thinking Ghanaians.



Speaking on Nyankonron Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Adib Saani expressed shock at the comments, revealing he had thought it was fake news until he realised it was true.



He asserted that the comments were terrible and could threaten the security of the state.



Adib Saani urged him to offer an immediate apology because he had disregarded the concerns raised by the protestors.

When questioned if the comments could jeopardise the state’s security and stability, he said yes.



He believes that instead of labelling the demonstrators as hooligans, the governor should have accepted the petition and guaranteed them that the issues they expressed would be addressed.



“His remarks may elicit a variety of reactions, endangering our peace and stability.” The statement was irresponsible and unwarranted. You are a public figure who holds public office and is accountable to the people. People have legitimate concerns. You are paid by the taxpayer, so why do you act as if the central bank is your personal property?



Because the BoG is funded by the taxpayer, you are not required to behave as if you are managing the bank with your money. That is not democratic. His statement was unfortunate and could incite resentment among young people who are unemployed and frustrated by the difficulties they face. He has adopted an arrogant posture.”