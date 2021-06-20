Apologize on your knees or risk forfeiting your license to practice - NMC to Sefa Kayi

Kwame Sefa Kayi has been found guilty by the NMC for making claims against a former DVLA boss

• The NMC, after hearing a complaint case brought to it by lawyer for a former DVLA boss, has ruled that Kwame Sefa Kayi erred

• The NMC has therefore ordered that he begs the former DVLA boss or risk forfeiting his license



• The NMC also wants him to offer an apology on air



The National Media Commission has issued an order to award-winning broadcaster and host of Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show, Kwame Sefa Kayi, to apologize for claims made against Yao Amegashie, a former DVLA boss, some years ago.



Specifying the nature of the apology, the NMC has asked the ace broadcaster to go on his knees and offer his apology to the former Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority boss or risk losing his license to practice on air.



In a report by ghanaguardian.com, Sefa Kayi further claimed that Yao Amegashie was asked to proceed on leave in 2001 after former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, came into office but was recalled to the same position in 2009 when the National Democratic Congress’s John Evans Ata Mills became president.



This, Yao Amegashie held, were non-factual claims by Kwame Sefa Kayi, and offensive to his person.

Following this, the former DVLA boss ordered his Lawyer, Dometi Kofi Sokpor, to report Kwame Sefa Kayi to the Disciplinary Committee of the NMC.



Several years after deliberating on the case, the Committee is said to have found Kwame Sefa Kayi guilty, with a ruling that he begs Yao Amegashie over the false claims.



As part of the ruling, the broadcaster is expected to go on air and announce that all the words he said about Amegashie were false and then ensure that the same apology is published on Peace FM's official website.



This, the report added, is for the world to know that what he said about Amegashie were from his own imaginations and not realistic.



In its explanation, the NMC said that the only time it can revoke a license of a media practitioner is when such a person flouts its orders, especially since they cannot impose fines as would the courts.



The mandate of the National Media Commission is to, among other things, regulate and bring sanity to Ghana’s media.