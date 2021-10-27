Apologize to EC and Ghanaians for peddling lies - Allotey Jacobs to Mahama

Suspended NDC member, Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has expressed disappointment in his former party's 2020 presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama over his recent remarks about the Electoral Commission (EC).

The EC, according to John Dramani Mahama, performed poorly in the 2020 elections.



The former President elucidated that, "2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes”.



He has also accused the election management body of stuffing 1 million ballots for President Nana Akufo-Addo to emerge a victor in last year's elections.



“Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere...We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing," he is quoted on 3news.com.



But Bernard Allotey Jacobs has taken Mr. Mahama's allegations with a pinch of salt.

According to him, "the 2020 elections is the best among the best".



He cautioned the former President to refrain from engaging in what he termed as ''vile propaganda'' as it won't augur well for him and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He called on Mr. Mahama to apologize to the people of this country and the Electoral Commission for peddling what he believes are lies.



"Maybe what he has to do is to apologize to the EC and the people of Ghana."



Allotey Jacobs made his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.