Apologize to NPP for your unfortunate comments - Gabby to Ken Attafuah

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has called on NIA boss, Ken Attafuah to render an apology to NPP footsoldiers for what he termed 'unwise and selfish' comments.



According to him, Mr Attafuah was insensitive to the plights of unemployed NPP loyalists, adding that, he had no business of stamping his feet on their expectations and hopes in such a reckless manner.



Sharing his view on the topic in a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby said: "In this case, he jammed a foot in his mouth and shot from the hip when the nozzle was aimed at his own family jewels, so to speak. He must apologise and let’s move on."

The call for a reconciliation, Gabby noted was to settle the demoralization NPP loyalists would have suffered as a result of Attafuah's controversial comments.



Mr Attafuah in an interview on Angel FM said “The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he has charged me that I should make sure no party executives are hired in the process. He does not want to leave a legacy of employing his party members and packing them into a particular sector. No!”



He however charged the party to turn a blind eye to the unpalatable aspect of the NIA boss' claims but also focus on the part where Ken Attafuah projected the positives of the party.



"NPP should not fight this, NPP should rather see the positive spin in what he meant to say which is that for this party, it is Ghana first.



"If you are good at what you do and can be trusted to work in accordance with the mandate and direction of the government and specifically the said institution, don’t think only a party card can get you in. That’s how we build a nation," part of his post read.