Apostle Okoh-Agyemang takes on pastors who prophesy against celebrities, popular figures

Leader of the Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies, Apostle Okoh Agyemang has lashed out at men of God whose prophecies are dominated by doom and gloom.

According to him, most of the persons parading as prophets are charlatans who have no form of engagement with God.



In one of his sermons, Apostle Okoh-Agyemang slammed the pastors who he claims make false prophecies and are not representatives of God.



He said that when God gives instructions to his people, he details how they should go about the vision and recommend ways the subject of the prophecy can redeem his or herself.



He described them as ‘lotto forecasters’ who plan to kill popular figures for fame and draw people to their ways.



He urged Ghanaians to read the Bible and be mindful of the actions of these pastors as they do not represent God.



He commended the Inspector General of Police over his decision to crack down on prophecies in the country. He urged him to arrest pastors who prophesy without evidence.

“When you prophesy, we will analyze to determine whether it’s a prophecy or fabrication. Are you a prophet who predicts or prophesies? You prophesy that if a game does not end 1-0, it will end 2-0. Is that a prophecy? On the 31st night, someone will prophesy that a chief will die in the course of the year, it can never happen that we’ll go a full year and no chief will die so what kind of prophecy is that.



“If you are a man mention names of the people who will die. If God reveals to you, just pray about it. You want to kill people so you prophesy death on them. You plan your thing and then claim to be prophets. Prophets in Ghana prophesy without evidence which is not what the Bible says. You’ll hear that a journalist, chief, MP, actor, the president is going to die without anything.



“How come all your prophecies about the death of popular people? Why can’t you prophesy about normal people? People prophesy and then come back to apologise, who are you kidding. I want Ghanaians to know to prophesy and idol worshiping are similar. If you read the Bible you will know that God has been fighting these fake prophets” he said.



His comment comes on the back of recent caution by the police to religious leaders who prophesy to desist from doing that publicly.



“The law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophecy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you.



“There is the need for everyone to learn something from what has transpired and know that it is against the law so when you go and breach the law then note that you’ll face the consequences alone,” Superintendent Alexander Kweku Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service said on Peace FM.