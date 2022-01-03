Apostle Onyinah never consulted you for prophetic declaration - GPCC 'fights' Owusu Bempah

Founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

GPCC claps back at Owusu Bempah for 'attacking' another man of God

Onyinah is hyprocritical, Owusu Bempah



IGP made a mistake to engage pastors without prophetic background, Owusu Bempah



Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has quashed claims that Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah visited founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, for prophetic direction about his life.



According to the Council, the said meeting was held in 2016 to discuss with Prophet Owusu Bempah how best he can communicate his prophecies on the death of some notable people in the country.



In a press statement copied to GhanaWeb, GPCC noted that Apostle Opoku Onyinah in the meeting advised Owusu Bempah to be guided on what to say on sensitive matters he gets directly from God.

"...After listening to Prophet Owusu Bempah, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah advised him on how men of God should communicate what God gives or reveals to them in public, being sensitive to the sensibilities of those they prophesy to. The council wishes to emphasize with confirmation from Rt. Rev. Dr. Nana Anyani Boadum that, at no point in time during the meeting did Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah seek any prophetic direction from Prophet Owusu Bempah.



"In any case, why would Rt. Rev. Dr. Nana Onyani Boadum be in the company of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah if the latter was seeking prophetic direction for his personal life?" a statement copied to GhanaWeb highlighted.



GPCC has therefore entreated the public to ignore the allegations levelled against Apostle Onyinah by Prophet Owusu Bempah.



Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, during his 31st night service, used harsh words on the former Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Opoku Onyinah.



The controversial prophet during his 2021 end-of-year watch night service, called out the respected Pentecostal leader for what he said is Onyinah's hypocritical attitude on prophecies.

According to Prophet Owusu Bempah, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Adampare made a mistake when he engaged pastors with no prophetic background in his bid to curb doom prophecies.



