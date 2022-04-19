Apostolic Fathers visit Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

Source: Apostolic Fathers’ Fellowship

A group of eminent Bishops and Apostles from the Apostolic Fathers’ Fellowship and the leadership of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) visited His Eminence Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, his wife and children to commiserate with them on the painful loss of their dear son, David.

"Although naturally, death is a certainty of life, its timing, whether sooner or later, always leaves in its trail a crisis for a family. The loss of a loved one can cut deep through the heart of a family. This can make visible demands on the family thus causing deep sorrow and pain. However, such difficult situations can be soothed by scriptural words of empathy. The Apostolic fathers, realizing the urgent need for this, visited their brother to comfort and strengthen the bishop and his family," the delegation said on their visit to the bereaved.



Some of the Bishops, however, took turns to give words of comfort and encouragement to the bereaved family.



Notably among them were Arch Bishop Charles Agyinasare of the Perez Chapel, Rev. Eastwood Anaba of the Fountain Gate Chapel and Rev. Professor Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God and President of GPCC.

Other members of the delegation included Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Royal House Chapel. Rt. Rev. Dr. Nana Anyani-Boadum, Jesus Generation Ministries, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei, Living Streams International, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi, Victory Bible Church, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, The Pleasant Place Church, Bishop Gordon Kisseih, Life International Church, Rev. Dr. Isaac Quaye, Word of Life Christian Centre, Rev. Steve Mensah, Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, Pastor E.K. Duodu, Deeper Life Bible Church, Rev Nii Amu Darko, (African Director) Christ For All Nations.



May the good LORD continue to hold together and comfort the family and United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches and the general Christian fraternity in Ghana in these times of mourning. Prayers were offered for the bereaved family and the entire UD-OLGC.