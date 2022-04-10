Appiatse: Minister assures of government support in sheltering residents from heavy rainstorm

Deputy Minister of Lands, Benito Owusu-Bio

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has expressed concern about a recent heavy rainstorm that has impacted the sheltering of residents in the Appiatse community.

This comes after over 500 persons displaced by the Appiatse explosion had once again had their lives disrupted, this time by a rainstorm.



Following the explosion that claimed over thirteen lives in January this year, the residents had been staying at the Odumase relief camp, ahead of the rebuilding of the Appiatse community.



Reacting to the development in a statement issued and signed by the Deputy Minister of Lands, Benito Owusu-Bio said the impact of the heavy downpour has resulted in an additional challenge.



“The Reconstruction Implementation Team anticipated heavy rainfall in the month of March-April which will make the remaining tents untenable hence government has been working around the clock to provide temporary accommodation at Odumase since February,” Chairman of the Reconstruction Implementation Team said.

“Over 40 buildings owned by FGR are being refurbished and roofed, so we can resettle the victims of the explosion May 1, 2022. Funding has already been allocated for this work and it's proceeding earnestly,” the minister added.



The minister however assured of the government's commitment to rebuilding the community and expressed gratitude to the people of Appiatse who have demonstrated admirable resilience in helping to rebuild their township.



Meanwhile, Benito Owusu-Bio who is also Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team, said NADMO has implemented immediate interventions like the replacement of destroyed tents and provision of warmers which are being organized urgently.



He added that members of the Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Municipal Coordinating Council are on hand to receive specific concerns which will be addressed speedily.