Apply for loans in NPP ministers’ homes; why waste time in broke banks? – Yamin

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has called for a wider probe into the homes of ministers and appointees of the NPP government insisting their houses might be more liquid with loanable funds than licensed financial institutions in Ghana.

Speaking on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea; he asserted “Today you can go to any NPP man’s house and apply for a loan. Without any struggle, the person will just enter their bedrooms and get you thousands of Cedis.”



His statements follow the reported theft of a million dollars as well as 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis ($30,000), from the bedroom of a Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources who until her recent resignation, served in President Nana Akufo Addo’s government.



According to court proceedings triggered by Madam Cecilia Dapaah, the suspect, house help and some accomplices also made away with other personal effects including handbags valued at $35,000 and $ 95,000 worth of jewellery from the minister’s home.



Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been granted bail after the Office of the SPECIAL Prosecutor, placed her under arrest and ordered a search of her private apartment.



Mr. Yamin argues that the decision of the Minister to stash such huge sums of money in her home demonstrated a mistrust in Ghana’s financial sector which he opined has been run down on the back of this government banking sector cleanup which saw seven banks and hundreds of Microfinance institutions and financial houses going under.

“Cecilia Dapaah and others have told us the economy is so bad, it is not safe to keep your monies in the banks because the banks are virtually sitting on the edge of collapse.”



Now Cecilia Dapaah has told us clearly per what has happened that the banks are in the homes of the NPP ministers and their DCEs If you ask any NPP minister for a loan and they refuse to give you, that person is wicked,” fumed.



Joseph Yamin also drew in a security concern expressing fear robbers will now find it safer and more productive to target the homes of government officials and appointees than chase bullion vans.



