0
Menu
News

Apply technology to boost security at Zoos - Adam Bonaah to Forestry C'ssion

Lion Behind A Cage File photo

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has urged the Forestry Commission to employ innovative ways of surveillance and safety at zoos across the country.

The call comes after a middle-aged man was mauled to death by a lion after he allegedly scaled the fence into an enclosure of lions at the Accra Zoo at Achimota.

Speaking to Starr News, Dr. Bonaa said these attacks can be foiled when technology is applied to already existing safety measures at the Zoo.

“I think that like the Zoo, we have motion detectors, you put them within a certain distance so the moment you go across…you walk into it and it triggers an alarm.

"So, mine is that let’s put in some of these sensoring equipment. Sometimes, you might want to put in devices that could give a bit of a shock. So this guy as he attempted to hold the perimeter fence, if he had been given a mild shock maybe he would have backed off.”

“There are several systems that if they speak to the right person I’m sure they would be able to put them in place to ensure the safety of the zoo keepers, the safety of the animals and the safety of the public who come there to take a look at these wild animals which most of them are going extinct.

"If these places are becoming unsafe because we haven’t put in enough safety measures then by word of mouth, you’ll have these animals but nobody will visit the place, you’re not able to generate revenue and also feed the animals,” Dr. Bonaa added.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding