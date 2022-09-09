0
Menu
News

Apply the laws to Aisha Huang, other foreigners without fear – CPP to government

AISHA HUANG.jpeg Aisha Huang

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has encouraged the government to fearlessly apply the laws to foreigners who engage in illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.

Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah made the call in an interview with TV3 on Thursday while speaking on the re-entry of deported Chinese national Aisha Huang, widely known as Queen of Galamsey, into Ghana to engage in illicit mineral mining and trade.

The scribe believes that Ghana is well-endowed with natural resources which makes her rich enough to be self-reliant when met with some hostility from the affected countries.

Thus stringent measures, in such matters as galamsey involving foreigners, should be implemented to ensure that law and order in the country is maintained.

“Why should we be afraid of China? We have the resources, everything to make us so comfortable and be rich,” she said.

The comments came after a section of the public raised concerns that prosecuting the Queen of Galamsey could frustrate the relationship between Ghana and China.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for persons who aided the deportee in her engagement in the illicit acts should be smoked out and punished in accordance with the law.

“Let’s find who actually brought the lady, let’s find who actually got her the [Ghana] card…arrest them or punish them. Let them face the law,” Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, Former Ambassador to China, called on Wednesday on JoyNews.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Related Articles: