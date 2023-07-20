0
Appoint Deans of Discipline to curb indiscipline – GES to schools

Dr. Eric Nkansah New GES Boss 2 GES Director-General Eric Nkansah

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has bemoaned the recent spate of disciplinary issues in various institutions across the country.

It has, therefore, called on each school to appoint a Dean of Discipline as a matter of urgency.

“You are hereby directed to inform all Heads of Schools to appoint Deans of Discipline through elections and submit the list of all appointed to the Director-General by Friday, 9 June 2023,” the GES stated in a letter signed by its Director-General Eric Nkansah to all Regional Directors.

