'Appoint Kwabena Frimpong as Deputy National Youth Organiser to retain power' - Former PM to NPP

Read the full statement below;



The search for deputy organiser: Appoint Mr. Kwabena Frimpong as deputy national youth organiser for the New Patriotic Party



I wish to add my voice to scores of the youth in NPP who are calling on the National Executives of the party to appoint Mr. Kwabena Frimpong as Deputy National Youth Organiser of the party.



The call to appoint Mr. Kwabena Frimpong aka Suarez as Deputy National Youth Organiser is very timely and it is in the best interest of the party.



I have observed Kwabena for the short period that I have come into contact with, and I strongly believe that his appointment as Deputy National Youth Organiser to partner SM will help to prosecute the youth agenda of the party to break the 8.



Kwabena relates very well with the youth of the party, and I am much convinced that he will be a perfect match for SM.

Kwabena has a deep sense of intelligence, integrity, and humour, and will easily affect you with his political experience whenever you meet him.



Suarez as he is popularly known and called by the youth of NPP is very versatile, approachable, easy going and above all adjustable to situations.



Many NPP youth know Kwabena to be humble intelligent and a team player these are the key characteristics needed to appoint one in an assisting role.



Kwabena's appointment as Deputy National Youth Organiser will undoubtedly help to resuscitate and revive the spirit and interest of the youth in NPP who now feel rejected and dejected.



Kwabena Frimpong has paid his dues, he has sacrificed a lot as a youth activist for the party, it, therefore, does not come as a surprise to hear the youth in NPP calling on the National Executives of the party to appoint him as the Deputy National Youth Organiser.



Having distinguished himself very well on the previous positions held within and outside the party, I have no iota of doubt in my mind that Mr. Kwabena Frimpong will perform this role too creditably well when appointed.

Kwabena has demonstrated enough intelligence, humility, loyalty, and integrity over the period that he has served the party, and has what it takes to partner the National Youth Organiser to organise and mobilise the youth.



The organisational skills of Kwabena Frimpong in our various educational campuses is something that cannot be compared with.



I pray and hope that the National Executives of NPP led by Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim will consider the cry of the youth in NPP and appoint Kwabena Frimpong as Deputy National Youth Organiser of NPP to work with SM to break the 8.



Long live the NPP!



Long live the newly elected National Electives!



Long live the youth in NPP!

Signed!



Hon. John Yankey



Former Presiding Member (PM) of Jomoro Municipal Assembly