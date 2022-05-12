Appoint competent people to head ECG, not party ‘boys’– John Jinapor

MP for Yape-Kusawgu Conistituency, John Jinapor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Yape-Kusawgu Conistituency, John Jinapor wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo blamed for the current woes at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which have resulted in the company’s demand to increase electricity tariffs.

According to the former Deputy Minister, the Managing Director of ECG Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Badu was not appointed based on his competence but rather his affiliation with the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).



“If you could read his CV, his appointment was based on his political affiliation to the NPP. When you read his CV, it is so appalling." Mr. John Jinapor told JoyPrime in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



His reaction follows demands by the management of utility service providers including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for tariffs to be increased by 148% for 2022 and with 7.6% average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.



The sharp proposed increment, according to ECG, is due to the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.



However, speaking on the matter, the MP insisted that, “Clearly it an issue with ECG, they must appoint competent people.”

“I am surprised that the President decided to appoint this gentleman to head the Electricity Company of Ghana. A company that is worth over 20billion in assets, you need somebody with the competence, somebody with a pedigree to manage it.” he added.



What is the Political affiliation of Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Badu to the NPP?



Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Badu paid his dues to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) beginning as a member of the Ejisu constituency. He rose through the ranks in the NPP-USA branch, starting as the Brooklyn Borough Coordinator of the NPP between 1996 and 1999. Just before his appointment as Managing Director for ECG, he was the National Organizer of the NPP-USA branch in 2012.



In between these times, Kwame Agyeman-Badu also served as the Deputy General Secretary of NPP-New York (2000-2004).