Appoint ‘disrespectful’ Atwima Nwabiagya DCE and lose seat in 2024 – Youth warn NPP, Akufo-Addo

Residents of Asuofua, Asamang and Achiase in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region have cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against reappointing the District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon Rebecca Yeboah for the district.

It would be recalled that the Barekese Traditional council held a press conference to fight against the re-nomination of the Atwima Nwabiagya North District Hon Rebecca Yeboah.



The residents speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo Residents bared teeth at the DCE over the lack of development



Residents of Asuofua, Asamang and Achiase in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region complained bitterly over the lack of development and social amenities in the communities and the district as a whole under the DCE Hon Rebecca Yeboah.



According to the residents, the district has been neglected for so many years in terms of roads, infrastructure and other social amenities.

“We supported Hon Rebecca Yeboah when she was nominated to lead our district but she has failed to deliver,” they said.



“She couldn’t work beyond expectations and if she gets another appointment to lead our district, the district will continue to suffer in terms of development,” the peeved youth added.



They further indicated that “our district is suffering because the DCE is not ready to team up with the chiefs to fight for development”.



“If NPP and President Akuffo-Addo reappoint Hon Rebecca Yeboah as DCE for Atwima Nwabiagya North, NPP will surely lose the Atwima Nwabiagya North parliamentary seat in 2024 because the youth are angry about the performance of Hon Rebecca Yeboah”