Appoint politically savvy Comms. Director or you're doomed – Kobby Mensah warns NPP

Dr. Kobby Mensah is a Senior Lecturer at UG

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) is advising the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fill the vacant position of Director of Communications with a personality who understands voter instincts.

According to Dr Kobby Mensah, this is key to the party’s ambition to break the eight-year power-pendulum jinx.



He explained that with the current harsh economic conditions experienced by Ghanaians, the party needs to appoint an officer who can connect with the electorate.



Dr Mensah gave this advice in an interview with the media ahead of the NPP’s decision to fill some vacant positions in the party, as part of its preparations for the 2024 general elections.



He explained that the person to be appointed must be able to understand the science of politics, discipline, and consumer marketing strategies as well as voter instincts.

He believed that these key traits are essential for the party in appointing the next Director of Communications who will be the face of communications for the party.



“Once there is a vacancy, the position must be filled with people who understand the job and are well cut for the job,” he noted.



He argued that it will be devastating for the party going into the 2024 elections if it appoints personalities who fall short of these traits.



“Anything short of these will spell doom for the party, especially in the wake of the hardships Ghanaians are enduring under the second term of the party led by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he cautioned.