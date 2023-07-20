Appointing SHS deans of discipline needless – GNAT

Ghana National Association of Teachers logo

The appointment of deans of discipline in schools is duplicitous, according to the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

GNAT has said it is against the move, which is aimed at promoting student discipline.



The association argues that there is no research to support the claim that such appointments will effectively reduce indiscipline among students. Instead, GNAT suggests that the focus should be on resourcing and empowering the guidance and counseling coordinators in schools, rather than introducing additional roles like the dean of discipline.



They believe that these counselors should be adequately equipped to handle disciplinary issues without the need for appointing separate deans.



Mr. Christian Yaw Adinkrah, the chairman of the Madina-Abokobi chapter of GNAT in the Greater Accra Region, strongly disagrees with the decision made by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and shared his concerns during an interview on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, July 20, 2023.



Mr. Adinkrah emphasised that the primary need at the moment is for sufficient resources to keep the schools running effectively.



He pointed out that without proper resources and support, implementing the proposal for the dean of discipline may not be feasible.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by teachers in dealing with child rights issues, which can deter them from effectively disciplining students who violate school regulations. "Inadequate resources and the complexity of handling disciplinary matters can hinder teachers from performing their duties optimally," he added.



He noted that GNAT believes that while the idea of having deans of discipline may seem beneficial, the focus should be on addressing resource shortages and ensuring that teachers are adequately motivated to deliver their best. This, in turn, will contribute to the success of the government's flagship Free Senior High Secondary School program, he said.



In a statement, the GES bemoaned the recent spate of disciplinary issues in various institutions across the country.



It, therefore, called on each school to appoint a Dean of Discipline as a matter of urgency.



"You are hereby directed to inform all Heads of Schools to appoint Deans of Discipline through elections and submit the list of all appointed to the Director-General by Friday, 9 June 2023," the GES stated in a letter signed by its Director-General, Eric Nkansah, to all Regional Directors.