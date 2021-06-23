Appointment of Luguje as GPHA director political masterstroke - Anyidoho

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

A private stevedore and a weight lifter, Mr. Francis Anyidoho, is commending President Akufo-Addo for a hands-off approach in the affairs of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), after making Mr. Michael Luguje the helmsman of the place.

In a write-up, Mr. Anyidoho says that the President’s appointment and allowance of room for the GPHA Director-General to be his man has turned out to be a masterstroke.



“For the longest spell ever in the history of the GPHA, we are not being bombarded with scandals left, right and Centre, like it used to be the case in the past. We are not having workers up in arms against Management and a turf war among top Management.



“The result is that, productivity has increased, the GPHA has returned to profitability and the future looks more than bright,” Mr. Anyidoho wrote.



In 2018, the GPHA, for the first time in a very long time, raked profit of over GH¢140million from tax.



Mr. Anyidoho writes that from his interactions with some junior staff members, the Authority’s profitability has even improved more.

He also praised the improvement in the infrastructure of the GPHA. “Under the current Management, three new tugboats have been acquired to enable GPHA to attract even larger vessels. This is resourcefulness that must be highly praised.”



Also a Professional diver, Mr. Anyidoho especially praised President Akufo-Addo for what he said is, “sanity that he has brought to the MPS deal, through Michael Luguje.”



Francis Anyidoho also praised what he said is the absence of bad press about GPHA in the media under Mr. Michael Luguje.



He was full of praise for management for improvement in security at the Tema Port especially.



“The days when the GPHA was in the news all the time for security breaches, are over, thanks to the sense of security of the current Management and security set-up at the Ports.

“I will humbly urge the President to encourage the current Management of GPHA, and indeed every Management of every government agency which has been as efficient as the current Management of the GPHA,” Francis Anyidoho wrote.



The private stevedore also praised the health consciousness of Management saying the measures put in place to prevent coronavirus infections is heartwarming.



“The hardworking Col. Emmanuel Opare Nyante, the Tema Port Security Manager, is always on the ground inspecting to ensure that the sanitary requirements are in the right place and workers are adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols all the time.” Mr. Francis Anyidoho wrote.