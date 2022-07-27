Appointment of party members to SC unfortunate – Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

A former Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed worry that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his view, continues to appoint party members to the Supreme Court.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, appointed 4 new justices to the Supreme Court bench.



Reacting to the nominations on 505 News on Class91.3FM, Mr Fuseini made reference to an earlier appointment of Justices to the Court of Appeal by the president, in which two of the nominees were allegedly cited as being members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“It is definitely worrying that the president has chosen to appoint people who contested on his political party ticket in elections in the parliamentary primary and even parliamentary elections”, Mr Fuseini said.

The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central made specific mention of High Court Judge Ernest Gawu, who, according to him, contested in the NPP's parliamentary primaries in 2016 in the Ho Central Municipality, describing it as unfortunate.



Mr Fuseini questioned whether the nominee will be able to dispense justice fairly without getting conflicted along party lines when cases connected to his party are put before him.



He, therefore, added his voice to calls to limit the appointing powers of the president by reviewing the 1992 Constitution.