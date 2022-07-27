Appointment of party members to Supreme Court unfortunate - Inusah Fuseini

Lawyer, Inusah Fuseini

Lawyer and former Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini has expressed worry over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s continuous appointment of party members to the Supreme Court.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, appointed 4 new justices to the Supreme Court bench.



Reacting to the nominations on 5o5 News, on Class91.3FM, Mr. Fuseini bemoaned the President’s penchant for nominating key party apparatchiks to the Supreme Court.



He made reference to the earlier appointment of Justices to the Appeal Court by the president, in which two of the nominees were allegedly cited as being members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“It is definitely worrying that the president has chosen to appoint people who contested on his political party ticket in elections in the Parliamentary primary and even Parliamentary elections”

The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central made specific mention of High Court Judge, now a nominee to the Supreme Court, Ernest Gawu, who had earlier in 2016, contested the Parliamentary primaries of the NPP in the Ho Central Municipality, describing it as unfortunate.



Mr. Fuseini questioned whether the nominee will be able to dispense justice fairly without getting conflicted along party lines when cases connected to his party, go before him.



He, therefore, added his voice to the growing calls for the limitations of the appointment Powers wielded by Presidents of Ghana through a review of the 1992 Constitution.