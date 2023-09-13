Appointment to the bench not political but based on merit – GBA

GBA President in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has firmly refuted allegations that political affiliations play a role in the appointment of judges to the bench.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Conference held in Cape Coast, Mr. Boafo emphatically stated that such claims were untrue and that judges are selected for their positions solely based on merit.



He elaborated on the appointment process, explaining that nominations for positions in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court involve input from three parties: the government represented by the Attorney General, the judiciary, and the Bar. However, when it comes to appointments to lower courts and the high court, the process is initiated through advertisements in newspapers, inviting qualified individuals to apply.



Mr. Boafo, who also serves as a member of the Appointment Committee of the Judicial Council, clarified that the committee does not inquire about the political affiliations of applicants during the selection process.

He stressed that there is no requirement for an applicant to disclose their political affiliation.



These comments by Mr. Boafo come at a time when concerns have arisen regarding the perceived politicisation of the judiciary in Ghana.



In recent years, there have been instances where judges faced accusations of bias in favour of the government. Nevertheless, Mr. Boafo emphasized the GBA's commitment to ensuring that the judiciary maintains its independence and impartiality.