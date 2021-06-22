Appointments Committee approves Gifty Twum Ampofo by consensus

Gifty Twum Ampofo has been approved as Deputy Education Minister for Akufo-Addo's second term

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has approved the nomination of Gifty Twum Ampofo as deputy Education Minister by consensus, according to Citi News.



The development comes after Madam Ampofo was initially sidelined from the approval list over unresolved issues during her vetting.

The controversy over the nominee's approval began when some members of the Committee indicated she did not give a satisfactory response on her alleged bribery of New Patriotic Party delegates ahead of the party’s 2020 parliamentary primary.



But when the 7th report of the committee was presented and debated on the floor of Parliament today June 22, Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo was given the seal of the approval by consensus.



The Deputy Education minister-designate was in attendance at a meeting held by the Minority caucus of the House of which some members of the Majority caucus pleaded on her behalf.



Meanwhile, some 35 deputy ministerial nominees and one Minister of State have been approved by the Appointments Committee with the approval of four others still pending.