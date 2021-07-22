Appointments Committee approves Kissi Adjebeng’s nomination by consensus

Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng

• The Special Prosecutor nominee was vetted Thursday by the Appointments Committee of Parliament

• In less than an hour, his nomination has been approved by the Committee



• The Committee's report will be laid before the House on Friday or next week Tuesday



The Appointments Committee of Parliament has recommended the nomination of Kissi Adjebeng as Special Prosecutor by consensus.



This comes after he was questioned for about 4 hours on Thursday, July 22, 2021.



According to the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, the members were pleased with the answers Kissi Adjebeng provided during his vetting, hence, his approval.

“He (Kissi Adjebeng) met all the requirements that we were looking for in a nominee for the Office of the Special Prosecutor. So, the committee unanimously agreed to recommend him to the House for approval,” Joe Wise said.



He added that the Committee’s report will be laid before the House either on Friday, July 23, 2021, or next week Tuesday.



“We will put our recommendation [forward] for the House to determine whether to approve or disapprove of our recommendation. As to how other people view his [Kissi Agyebeng’s] answers, I’d rather leave it to them and stay within the rules to make recommendations to the House,” Joe Osei Owusu said.



