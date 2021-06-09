Appointments Committee vets John Kumah, Hassan Tampuli, others today

Hassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, faces vetting today

Today, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the Appointments Committee of Parliament will host Deputy Minister-designate for Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah; Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Hassan Tampuli; Deputy Minister-designate for Finance, Dr. John Kumah; and Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, for vetting.



All four nominees are expected to be questioned today by the members of the Committee on issues related to their work and how they will execute their mandates in their respective designations.

It is expected that by June 15, 2021, all nominees for deputy ministerial roles would have been vetted.



So far, close to 20 of the 40 nominees have been vetted.



In the meantime, the Appointments Committee of Parliament has finally given the go-ahead for Andrew Egyapa Mercer to be approved as a Deputy Minister for Energy, after initially withholding it due to the unconvincing nature of some answers he provided during his vetting.