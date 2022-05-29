Appolonia stool elder on GH¢150,000 bail for pulling down fence wall

File photo of freed handcuffs

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢150,000.00 bail with two sureties to a man who pulled down a fence wall valued at GH¢150,000.00.

The Court ordered that one of the sureties should be justified with landed property worth GH¢150,000.00 and a salaried worker earning not less than GH¢2,000.00.



Samuel Nuetey Abotsi, the accused person, has denied causing unlawful harm, and his accomplice, Haruna Tettey is on the run.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustus Anim Yirenkyi told the Court that Madam Grace James Ocloo, a businesswoman, is the complainant and resident of Koforidua.



Abotsi claims to be a stool elder of Appolonia living at Nungua. Prosecution said in 2016, the complainant acquired twenty-three acres of land from FA Global company Limited at Appolonia, adding that before acquiring the land, the complainant conducted a search at the Lands Commission and found out that, the land is registered in the name of the said FA Global Company Limited.



DSP Yirenkyi said the complainant after acquiring the land constructed a fence wall and pillars on the said acres of land to ward off encroachers but on March 26, 2021, at about 23:00 hours, Abotsi and Tette sent a payloader machine to the complainant's land and without any Court Order demolished the entire fence wall and the pillars.

Prosecution said three days later, the complainant reported the matter to the Police for investigation and on the same day, the Police visited the scene where the fence wall the complainant constructed around the land together with the three hundred pillars valued at GH¢150,000.00 were seen demolished.



The Court heard that on April 21, 2022, Abotsi was arrested, and in his investigation cautioned statement, he admitted the offence and stated that the same piece of land belonged to him and that was why they demolished the properties on the land to know the claimant of the land.



Meanwhile, he was told to submit his document on the land to assist investigation but he failed to do so.



The case is under investigation whilst efforts are being made to apprehend the second accused, the Court heard.