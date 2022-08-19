0
Approach Apiate incident without partisan politics – John Mahama told

John Mahama 22 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has asked Former President John Dramani Mahama to stop politicising issues regarding the Apiate explosion.

The commission said the incident was a tragic one therefore politicising the compensation for victims is not the best remedy.

This Ministry’s remarks come after former president John Mahama called on the government to be proactive to ensure that the victims are supported to bring their lives back on track.

Mr. Mahama made the suggestion when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chiefs and Elders of Bogoso on Tuesday, August 17, 2022, and made a donation of relief items to the victims.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources reacting to the former president in a statement on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, said that although the government has rolled out supportive programmes for the victims, it is not the government’s duty to compensate victims

“Legally, however, it is not for government to compensate victims of the incident. The Ministry is, nonetheless committed through the Apiate Support Fund, to raise enough funds to reconstruct the community and support the victims of the incident transparently with the highest standard of integrity.

“As the committee has reiterated on countless occasions, all these measures are being taken without prejudice to the right of any person to seek the lawful remedy, including the payment of compensation,” the statement explained.

It added that the Apiate incident was very tragic hence Ghanaians should “approach it devoid of any partisan politics.”

However, the Ministry commended the former president for the donation and visitation to the community.

The Ministry pleaded with the general public to continue donating to Apiate Support Fund to help raise enough funds to complete the reconstruction of the community.

Read the Ministry's full statement below.

