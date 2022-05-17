Approach election 2024 as if you have no strongholds – Chairman Dollar

Eric Nartey Yeboah, New Patriotic Party Greater Accra Regional Second Vice Chair aspirant

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Greater Accra Regional Second Vice Chair aspirant, Eric Nartey Yeboah (Chairman Dollar), has advised the party against going into election 2024 with the mindset of an assured victory in their strongholds.

He perceives Ghanaian voters as dynamic who have an unpredictable voting pattern.



“From the experience I have, we should not consider any constituency as a stronghold going into election 2024. Ghanaians are very dynamic and we need to tackle every constituency seriously and work on them with all aggressiveness,” he said on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



Chairman Dollar called for the separation of the Elections and Research wing of the party, so they are handled as two different wings with different heads.

According to him, this separation will make it easier for the party to win elections. “If conduct serious research and take every constituency one after the other, then I believe we will win every constituency in the Greater Accra Region.”



Although small in geographical coverage, the Greater Accra region has a high provisional voter population of over 3,590,805 million, out of the 16.9 million across the country. Its cosmopolitan demography, as it hosts the country’s capital, giving Greater Accra its character as a swing region and an ultimate decider for the Jubilee House.



The national capital, Accra, itself is considered a key battleground because, statistically, none of the parties has successfully been able to dominate election outcomes in the region.