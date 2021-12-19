Appropriation Bill approved

Parliament

Parliament has approved the Appropriations Bill 2021 for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Bill includes a summation of all estimates of government’s planned expenditure for the fiscal year.



The House approved an amount of GH¢145.4 billion for government expenditure although the original amount is GH¢137 billion.



In his submission, Minority’s spokesperson on Finance Ato Forson underscored the need for the government provide a detailed arrears clearance and amortization in order to ensure clarity.



“Mr Speaker, thank you for the opportunity to speak to the Appropriations Bill 2021. For the records, the amount the Ministry of Finance is asking for is GH¢145.4 billion. It is important to note that this amount is different from a total expenditure as stipulated in the budget statement.

“Mr. Speaker, you will note that in the budget statement, the total expenditure is GHc137 billion but in the same budget statement, there is 7.9 billion for amortization. If you are to add GH¢7.9 billion and the GH¢1.9 billion for arrears clearance, then you will have the total appropriation. Arrears clearance and amortization are not included in expenditure allocation in the year concerned so it is important to clarify that information.”



Meanwhile, the House approved an additional GH¢9.8 billion to the total expenditure.



The amount is to cater for amortization and clearance of arrears.