April 7 lecture: Bawumia ranks first in leaders who lie - NDC communicator

A National Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Kwadwo Danquah, has called the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a liar over failed promises.

This comes after the Vice President addressed the state of the economy at the National TESCON Conference 2022 on Thursday, April 7, 2022.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the lecture explained that Ghana is facing hardship because it is directly affected by the Russia – Ukraine war.



Explaining the latter, he stated that the increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia- Ukraine conflict, noting that the longer the conflict ensues, the greater there would be the disruption to global food supply.



But Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Kwadwo Danquah recalled that over the years, there are things that Dr Bawumia has said which indicate that he does not speak the truth, adding that all what he said at the lecture were lies.





“Do you remember that he promised that by the year 2020, every Ghanaian will have a bank account? ‘one Ghanaian, one bank account’, Do you remember that he promised that henceforth, all roads that would be constructed will be concrete roads? Do you remember he said when they come to power, every household in Ghana will have decent toilet? Do we have decent toilets in every house?” he quizzed



“Do you remember he went to Cape Coast to say they were going to build a harbour and later the President went to say it was not true? So, when it comes to a Leader who lies, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the first. What Ghanaians have to understand is that the man does not speak the truth.”



Mr Kwadwo Danquah who noticed that the NPP-Government has been blaming the country’s economic woes on the Covid-19 pandemic said the economy was suffering before the Covid-19 pandemic.



He again said the prices of goods and commodities were also already high and so Bawumia shouldn’t have told Ghanaians that the NPP-Government was doing better at the event.



