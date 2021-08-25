Aputorr!!! – Anyidoho ‘spits’ on Asiedu Nketia’s chairmanship ambitions

Koku Anyidoho, former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

• Koku Anyidoho says he turned down an approach to contest Asiedu Nketia as General Secretary

• He says Asiedu Nketia knelt before him to show appreciation



• Koku says Asiedu Nketia will not win the chairmanship race



Koku Anyidoho, former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has said that there is no way Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party will pull victory over Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the party's chairmanship race.



It has been reported widely that Asiedu Nketia is set to abandon his General Secretary role for the chairmanship position in the party’s upcoming National Executives election.



But speaking on Wontumi FM, Anyidoho said Asiedu Nketia’s political career ended the day he chose to betray him (this then deputy General Secretary).



He said that General Mosquito buried his political ambitions when decided to have issues with him.

"He has poked the eye of a royal and he will not do politics in Ghana again. Asiedu Nketia cannot do politics again. He says he wants to be a national chairman and remove Ofosu Ampofo, apuutorr. It will not happen. For Asiedu Nketia to be National Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo should be on for 100 years."



Anyidoho also narrated how Asiedu Nketia knelt before him to show gratitude over his decision not to contest him for the General Secretary post in the party’s 2014 executive election.



Anyidoho claims that he was being sponsored by certain persons to wrestle power from Asiedu Nketia but he turned down the opportunity.



“People were ready to sponsor me to oust him but I didn’t. He came to my office to kneel and thank me for not contesting him. He said all kinds of things that he wasn’t going to contest but changed his mind. He didn’t have the respect to even tell me that he will contest again. He came to my office to thank me for not contesting him. I’m not a bad person because God created me in a unique way. His mother had died then so he came to my office with my photographer to plead with me,” he said.



Anyidoho has been expelled by the party but he is adamant that he is a member of the party as no letter has been sent to him.



He has threatened to sue Asiedu Nketia for the making certain allegations against him and contest his dismissal from the party.