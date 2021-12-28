Aqua Africa sign deal to expand operations

Logistics Mega Warehouse, Tema

Aqua Africa Limited, a United-Kingdom business focused on providing water access solutions in challenging communities has signed a logistics and warehousing partnership agreement with LMI Logistics Limited for a 1,880 sqm of storage space lease in Tema-Ghana.

The partnership agreement places LMI Logistics as the fore logistics and warehouse manager for the UK Export Finance funded water project that aims to alleviate up to 280,000 Ghanaians from the plight of daily water poverty across Ghana.



Acquiring the warehouse is in preparation for the Rural Communities and Small-Town Water Supply Project for the twelve (12) communities listed by the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) across five (5) regions of Ghana.



As part of the project, the UK business is pleased to see the safe arrival of 630 solar panels, a key component for delivering green energy to their preliminary project. The leased space from local business, LMI Logistics, will allow the company to store components such as solar panels to be used for the project prior to their dispatch to the relevant communities.



Being an emerging leader in the development of climate-smart, social-impact projects, Aqua Africa is utilising solar power with an integrated revenue-capturing ‘pay as you fetch’ system to provide safe, clean water to areas of the greatest need, reducing the plight of daily water poverty across Africa.



Philip Foster, CEO, and Founder of Aqua Africa Limited, said:



“This is key progress for the project and will benefit Aqua Africa to have access to secure storage facilities upon their arrival in Ghana.”

Using proven UK-designed technology and systems working with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), the project has been developed in partnership with Aqua Africa. This will ensure delivery of the Government of Ghana policy- “Water for All” as well as align with SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.



Emmanuel Apotae-Manu, General Manager of LMI Logistics Limited, said:



“LMI Logistics is delighted to be supporting Aqua Africa Limited with warehousing at our Mega Warehouse facility in Tema. LMI understands the social impact that Aqua Africa will be making in the water sector in Ghana, and we are looking forward to providing storage and bonded warehouse facilities as well as Logistics services for this and further projects, both in Ghana and across West Africa.



Using Ghana as a hub location, they will be supplying goods and services for exporting and in doing so creating additional enterprise and job opportunities.”



This project has been conscientiously developed over seven (7) years and will be the largest commercial delivery of rural water. Additionally, the project comes along with a revenue-capture solution undertaken in Africa, forming a blueprint for the company to deliver further projects in Ghana hence, setting up the hub for extended projects across West Africa that will export goods and services from Ghana creating subsequent enterprise and job opportunities.



To advocate this, Aqua Africa has signed up for the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, committing to be carbon neutral by 2030.