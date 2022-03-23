10
Arabians broke my jaw, nose because of a woman - Germany-based Ghanaian seeks justice

BG Svtv.png Kwame Nkansah and host of the interview

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian, Kwame Nkansah has disclosed that a group of Arabians allegedly beat him up for talking to a lady who happens to be the girlfriend of one of the men.

In an interview on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Kwame indicated that he met a female friend in a club and greeted her. However, her boyfriend misunderstood the situation and confronted Kwame.

He stated that a few minutes later, about eight guys attacked him and beat him to a pulp, leaving him with a broken jaw and nose. Four years later, Kwame is still incapable of working.

“He asked me why I was talking to his girlfriend. While talking, he tried to punch me, and I held his shirt. The next thing I felt was a hit to my head from behind. The lady did nothing to help because these Arab guys put fear in the ladies,” he narrated to DJ Nyaami.

Speaking on the judicial system, Kwame revealed that the authorities told him that the suspect had been charged for a bigger crime than his. As a result, he cannot be charged again according to German law.

“I don’t trust the police and the judiciary here because if I had died, it would have been for nothing. If the system treats someone who has documents this way, how much more an immigrant,” he quizzed.

After the incident occurred in 2018, Kwame Nkansah has not received any compensation or justice. He has been advised not to go back to his job because he is not fit anymore.

