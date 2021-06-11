Arabic Teacher in court over defilement

The accused pleaded not guilty

Source: GNA

A 32-year-old Arabic Teacher has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl at Abossey Okai.

Mukhatari Mohammed, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.



The court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted Mohammed to bail in the sum of GHC60,000 with three sureties, two of which must be justified with landed property, worth GHC60,000.



The case has been adjourned to July 1 for Case Management Conference.



The court further directed the prosecution to file its disclosures.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was the grandmother of the victim and they both resided at Abossey Okai. Accused also resided at the same vicinity.

On May 29, this year, at about 0800 hours, the victim was going to the public bathhouse to bath when Mohammed asked her to follow him to his room and the victim obliged.



On reaching the room Mohammed undressed her and had sexual intercourse with her, the prosecution said, after which he gave her 20 pesewas.



Prosecution said the victim informed her grandmother on June 1 and a report was made to the Police, who issued a medical form for the victim to be examined and treated.



Mohammed was arrested after the police received the endorsed medical report but he denied the offence in his caution statement.