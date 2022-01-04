Archbishop Porter Past Students Association in UK builds a visual art block for its alma mater

A look at the visual art block

Source: APPSA UK

The journey began three (3) years ago when a collective decision was made by Archbishop Porter Past Students Association in UK and the Headmistress of Archbishop Porter Girls Secondary School, Takoradi to build the visual art block for the school as the Art studio used by students was in a poor state of disrepair.

The project was spearheaded by the former President of APPSA UK, Mrs Lydia Bannerman (2017 – 2021) who saw to the completion of the building phase during her tenure.



In May 2021, Mrs Rita Asamoah was elected as president, engaging with members of the association, funds were donated by members to fully furnish the Visual Art Block (VAB).



The Visual art block was handover to the school on the 18th November 2021 following a joyful celebration.



The Chair for the occasion was Miss Benedicta Naana Biney, Chair of the Board of Governors of APGSS



In attendance were; President of APPSA UK Mrs Rita Asamoah, Vice President Mrs Gifty Adeabah-Anaman and Representative of executives and members of APPSA UK



Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, Western Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service.



The Headmistress, Mrs Charlotte Aseidu Musah and Deputy heads of the school.



Mrs Yacoba Coomson - National President and executives of Archbishop Porter Past Students Association Ghana.





Efia Nsiah - Head of Art



Mrs Mary Armah Brako - Past Headmistress



Mrs Theresa Prah – Past Headmistress



The Contractor- Mr Eric K Eyison



A selection of, APPSA National executives and members, teachers and students



Funding of the project.



In 2017 the association embarked on a Fundraising campaign to raise money to build the Visual Art Block (The VAB) for its Alma Mater and worked tirelessly to make the vision of the Art block a reality by organising events and lobbying widely from UK, USA to Ghana to raise the funds required.



The Fundraising events included: - Dinner Dances



• In 2017 the Special Guest was Hon. Papa Owusu – Ankomah, Ghana High Commissioner who is married to an APPSAN.

• In 2018 we had Masquerade Ball



• In 2019 our Special Guest was APPSAN Mrs Millicent Clarke nee Donkor – Regional Head of HR, Africa and Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank



• Due to Lockdown 2020 – We organised an Online fundraising event.



As part of the fundraising effort, APPSA UK members, other Past Students of Archbishop Porter Girls and well-wishers were encouraged to give generously and were given the option to be super sponsors by giving a £1000 contribution.



Also by giving £250 and above contribution but this was limited to APPSANS only.







The building phase of the Visual Art Block - THE VAB - The new icon on the Hill of Tranquillity started from January 2020 and completed in April 2021.



From May this year 2021, members embarked on a new fundraising project to furnish the VAB and ensure that the project was furnished. A wide support from APPSA UK members and sponsors raised funds for items selected by the school such as:



• Shelves

• Office chairs



• Studio benches



• Tables and stools



• Lockers



• Developing boxes



• Potters wheels



• Easels



• Kiln and storage facility



• Overhead projector

• Projector screen



• Desktop computer



• Clay pit



I was taken aback by a comment made by Art teachers that some art students had never seen a kiln or had an opportunity to fire their ceramic work whiles they were in the school. APPSA UK and Sponsors may I say that because of you and your generosity the students will have this opportunity.



The vision of APPSA UK is that the facility will encourage the education of our young ladies in the creative arts such as painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, video, filmmaking, design, crafts and architecture and inspire them to excel.



We thank our members and sponsors for their generous donations to make our aspiration a reality.