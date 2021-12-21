Are Bekwai constituents more human than SALL’s? - Manasseh Azure questions Joe Wise

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has taken a swipe at the first deputy speaker and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) over his decision to represent his constituents even while presiding as Speaker.



Joseph Osei Owusu’s conduct, while presiding as sit-in Speaker on the deliberation of the 2022 budget statement, has led to chaos on the floor of parliament on two occasions after he chose to maintain his representation of Bekwai residents by counting himself as the 138th MP to form quorum to take a decision and also at a later sitting attempt to participate in a voting process.



But in a social media post, the award-winning journalist questioned Joe Wise’s conduct, wondering if residents of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) traditional areas do not also deserve equal representation in the House.

“Are the people of Bekwai more human than the people of SALL, who have no representation in parliament at all?” Manasseh Azure wrote on his social media timelines.





The minority on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, moved a motion to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget statement arguing that Joe Wise could not add himself to the NPP majority side whiles presiding.Citing Article 104 (1) of the Constitution and Order 109(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament , Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, erred.“Therefore Mr. Speaker [Joseph Osei Owusu], I am calling for a rescission of that decision of yesterday [Tuesday, November 30, 2021],” he said.

Bawku MP, Mahama Ayariga rising to second the motion contended that once the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, assumed the role of Speaker he could not have been part of MPs present to form a quorum.



He said, "the one presiding shall not be part of 'all members of parliament."



But in response, the majority side through Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, argued that the first deputy speaker could not be physically present in the Chamber and not represent “the good people of Bekwai”.



She said the argument made by the minority would amount to discrimination if upheld.



Article 104 (1) states, “Except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, matters in Parliament shall be determined by the votes of the majority of members present and voting, with at least half of all the members of Parliament present” while Order 109(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament buttresses it by stating that “No Question for decision in the House shall be proposed for determination unless there are present in the House not less than one-half of all the Members of the House, and, except otherwise provided in the Constitution, the Question proposed shall be determined by the majority of the votes of the Members present and voting.”

Residents of SALL demand electoral right



Meanwhile, residents of Sall are asking the Electoral Commission to expedite efforts at restoring their electoral rights.



In a statement issued by the Office of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) of the Lolobi and Akpafu Traditional Areas, the residents said, following earlier protests on their exclusion, they were hoping the Electoral Commission would be quick at addressing their concerns.



However, according to them, EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa has failed to heed their calls, hence their December 6 reminder.



“It has been our expectation that after the said notice, you will take the necessary steps to restore our full electoral rights of citizenship as guaranteed under the Constitution. Sadly, there has been no urgency or indication of ethical responsibility to lift the suspension of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) peoples’ rights and healing the gaping injury to our representative democracy,” the statement said.