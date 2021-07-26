6
Menu
News

Are Ghanaians boycotting Akufo-Addo’s addresses?

Address To The Nation Flyer.png President of Ghana , Nana Akufo Addo

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressed the nation across various media platforms on the new coronavirus variant, the Delta Variant, as well as on the rise in cases over the past months.

In his address, he announced the review of safety protocols on large social gatherings especially funerals and wedding receptions.

He also added that, wearing of nose mask is mandatory, and social gatherings should be limited to 2hrs.

Looking at the response from citizens during his previous address and this current one, Ghanaians seem to have lost interest in what the president had to say concerning the Coronavirus pandemic, seeing as he himself and others in power have not shown leadership in that regard.

The instance of the disregard during the burial of Sir John, a former General Secretary of the NPP, is a case in point.

Based on the responses from citizens, “Fellow Ghanaians” was trending at number 12 on Twitter, while “BBNaija House Mates” took the first, second, and third positions respectively.

It became clear that this time, Ghanaians did not have much regard for what President Akufo–Addo had to say as was the case in previous times when his addresses would hit number 1 on top trends in the country.

This change in trend might be likened to the failure of the president to address the many cries of citizens in cases such as the #FixTheCountry campaign.

Is it safe then to say that Ghanaians are boycotting the presidential addresses altogether?

See some tweets below;









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: