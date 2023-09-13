Are we really saying an 80-year-old can be president? – Ex-NPP flagbearer hopeful

Former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Poku

A former flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Poku, has called for legislation that would bar persons who are beyond 70 years old from vying to become the president of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Kwadwo Poku indicated that persons beyond the age of 70 years do not have the strength or the mental capacity to be effective leaders.



He cited the current circumstance in Ghana under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is more than 70 years old as a reason why presidents cannot be above 70 years.



“There has to be an age after which you can’t run the president… I think 70 years. My father is 70 years old, try having a conversation with him, after 5 days he would not remember anything.



“I think the constitution must be amended to allow only people between 30 and 70 years to contest for the presidency, that is it,” he said.



He added “… are we saying that an 80-year-old can be president which is what we have today, really? Our president is 80 and over. Let this sink in for a minute. If you have an 80-year-old at your home, have a discussion with him. Would you want him to be the president? So, we should change these things”.

