Are we safe? — Johnnie Hughes questions Dampare

Johny Hughes and George Akuffo Dampare

The outstanding media personality Johnnie Hughes on his hottest show, the JOHNNIE'S BITE on TV3 asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) either Ghanaians are safe or not.

He then said, IGP George Akuffo Dampare is trying to paint a good picture of the police service on social media even though their track record is not worth it.



“You are trying to get back the positive image of the police, you are trying to get the police some reputational capital …, There is fire on the mounting, your backyard is dirty." He said



“So I’m asking the IGP this morning, IGP Dampare are we safe? Enough of the social media Policing are we safe?" he asked.



His question was in effect to the recent happenings in the police service specifically some police personnels indulging in all manner of criminal activities such as robbery.



In his view, all these malpractices in the police service is the results of too much protocols involved in recruiting police personnel which sometimes denies the qualified applicants the access but rather recruiting people who are not qualified to the service.

“And you can not just exonerate yourself from it because you have been at the top archon of the police for sometime, you have said



“There are some good men and women within the police service but there are terribly bad people among you, how do they get there?, political police, protocol police, proper police that’s what we have, so we are recruiting people because they have connections, we are recruiting people because their parents are rich.



“When you start taking money from people… which the police has not denied, so when they get the uniform and the guns they will try and get their money back, they consider it as an investment. You have not responded to that." He added.



And to him the country is not safe in the hands of the police service when this continues.