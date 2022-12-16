Are we still a non-aligned nation? - Dafeamekpor reacts to Akufo-Addo’s comments against Russia

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has bemoaned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's comments against the Russian Federation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a meeting in Washington, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, stated that Ghana's security apparatus has noticed the activities of Russian mercenaries along its borders in the northern parts of the country, who have been contracted by the Burkinabe government.



Addressing officials of the US government, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Akufo-Addo said that the Burkinabe government had contracted these mercenaries to help them fight Islamic militants in their country and is paying them with a mining concession.



Akufo-Addo also stated that Ghana was against Russia's occupation of Ukraine and the use of African countries as training grounds for foreign powers, particularly Russia.



"Apart from not accepting the idea of great powers once again making Africa their theatre of operation, we have a particular position that you know about over the Ukraine war, where we have been very, very vocal and up front about condemning the invasion of Ukraine by Russia," he said.



Reacting to this in a tweet shared on Friday, December 16, 2022, the MP said that Akufo-Addo's comments against Russia hurts Ghana’s status as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) – nations that do not align with or are against any of the world powers.



He added that Akufo-Addo revealing a security briefing he had received in public is also not the best.

"As an MP & a Citizen, I'm terribly worried about the laissez-faire manner the Prez revealed what appears to be contents of classified security briefings on Burkina Faso to a foreign power in this video.



"More worried about how Russia will react. Are we still a Non-Aligned Nation?" parts of the MP's tweet read.



See the MP's tweet, plus a video of Akufo-Addo's statement below:





