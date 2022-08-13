Are we voting tomorrow? - Charles Owusu queries NDC on EC and Ghana Card brouhaha

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Afari Gyan, over their position on the use of Ghana Card for 2024 elections.

The Electoral Commission has indicated that it will be using the Ghana Card for the next elections.



This is aimed at eliminating electoral irregularities.



But the NDC Minority in Parliament have dissented to the EC decision, arguing that such move will disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians since many citizens are yet to receive their Ghana Cards.



“The Ministry of Communication has issued a deadline of 30th of this month, that [from the] first of July, they’re going to deactivate SIM Cards.



The Bank of Ghana says that your money that is in your account that you paid in, from the 1st of July, you cannot access it without a Ghana Card. And they’re all [making] references to a legislative instrument from this House, LI 2111.

Even the Electoral Commission is preparing to bring us a CI that is to create a new Voters Register using the Ghana Card. But majority of our constituents have registered since 2018. The National Identification Authority (NIA) is unable to provide them their Ghana Cards”, NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, stated on the floor of Parliament.



Dr. Afari Gyan, on his part, also says, “Ghanaian citizens don’t lose their citizenship if they are 18 years or older but do not have the Ghana Card. So, the moot question is: why make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote".



But to Charles Owusu, it is rather a moot point for any person to think using the Ghana Card will deprive voters of their voting right.



He argued that those who haven't acquired their cards have a 2-year period to register and get it.



To him, the focus should not be on the EC's plans for Ghana Card to be used as voter's ID but rather people should be encouraged to register for the card.

"Are we voting tomorrow?. . . what's the crime in the EC saying they will use the Ghana Card?", he exclaimed.



He called on the NDC to hold a "press conference and tell the people to go and register".



