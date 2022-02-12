Are you a physician? - Sam George bites Afenyo after claims sick NDC MPs refusing treatment

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George

Many NPP MPs are sick, Sam George

Don't overburden Ghanaians with E-Levy



Government to impose 1.5% levy on electronic transactions



Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has clapped back at the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin over comments that some sick members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in parliament have refused to travel abroad for medical care.



Afenyo-Markin wondered why the NDC MPs will prioritize the fight against the controversial E-Levy over their health.



Reacting to this on Joy News' News File programme on Saturday, February 12, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sam Nartey George said he's shocked about the comments by his colleague and sought to find out if he [Afenyo-Markin] was now a medical practitioner to diagnose sickness.

According to him, there are more sick people among majority members in parliament compared to those in the opposition NDC.



"I didn’t know Afenyo-Markin had become a physician, well Physician, heal thyself!…there are more sick people on their end. You heard Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu himself complain that they had to make one of their members leave a new born baby in the hospital to rush there. Who is not attending to their new born baby? It’s not an NDC MP, it’s an NPP MP," Sam Nartey George said.



The outspoken NDC MP opined that the implementation of the E-Levy will impose more hardship on Ghanaians, hence, the NDC's stance on opposing the bill.



Meanwhile, government has started educating Ghanaians on the need to accept the E-Levy to generate revenue for the country through a townhall meeting.



Currently, the E-Levy has been reviewed downward to 1.5% from 1.75%.