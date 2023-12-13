Are you afraid to die? – Anas Aremeyaw Anas responds to fear of being killed

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has spoken about death and whether or not he fears dying with the nature of his job.

Anas in response to the direct question 'Are you afraid to die?' at the Disrupt Lab event in Germany, said he was grounded in his faith as a Muslim and conviction on the matter of death.



"Fear, I was purged of fear long ago and I am a Muslim, I believe that if you die, you are dead and gone and that it is Allah’s will that you should die.



"And if there is anything I hate, it is that I don’t want to die a coward. I want to die fighting for the right things in society," he stressed.



Anas' type of journalism has often led to threats on his life and on persons close to him.



His team, Tiger Eye PI, is yet to get concrete answers on the death of one of his key investigators, Ahmed Hussein Suale, who was shot and killed in 2000.

The death came months after the release of the Number 13 film that exposed the rot in football politics at the local, national and continental levels.



Anas' work has traditionally been in the area of anti-corruption and human rights/social justice.



He has recently hinted that he would release a shocking documentary in January 2024 but has remained mute on the subject area of the film.



His late release was a second part to a film on illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.



