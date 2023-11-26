Are you going to use candles to run the 24-hour economy – Ahiagbah asks Mahama

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communication for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has questioned former President John Dramani Mahama about how he intends to implement his 24-hour economy policy should he become president.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on November 24, 2023, he emphasized that sustaining a 24-hour economy requires a stable and consistent power supply.



He cast doubt on Mahama's capacity to achieve this, given the historical issues with power generation during his tenure as president.



He asserted that the country experienced persistent power outages, commonly referred to as "dumsor," under Mahama's administration, making it difficult to envision how the former president could successfully run a 24-hour economy.



The NPP's Director of Communication accused Mahama of incompetence during his previous term, alleging that his administration led to the loss of lives and businesses.



"Ghanaians didn’t know about Mahama’s total incompetence. They didn't know that Ghana’s economy was developing until Mahama became president and destroyed everything.

“They don't know that we experienced dumsor in his administration; he couldn't even sustain power for Ghanaians, and he is currently preaching a 24-hour economy.



“Are we going to use candles for the 24-hour economy? Is he going to use candles to establish the 24-hour economy? People died as a result of dumsor, and businesses collapsed," he stressed.







