Are you ready to die? – Lecturer asks NPP, NDC executives over inciteful comments

A lecturer at the Pentecost University, Dr. Christopher Ampadu has said that politics is not about attacking one's opponents or making provocative statements capable of causing conflict but rather sharing opinions and ideas in a constructive manner.

Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on April 20, 2023, the lecturer expressed his concern about the recent trend of violent commentary and intimidation in Ghanaian politics.



“Most of the time, we think that politics is all about attacking one's opponent or insulting one another. And upon doing all these things, you will get people cheering you up, attributing it to boldness and braveness.



“Politics is gradually turning into provoking one another for the other party to react or respond. That is not politics. Politics is about democracy, we share opinions, so, whiles sharing our opinions then it means that we are selling our messages to the people of the country. Politics is not about fights or conflict. Or pouring of blood,” he said.



Dr. Ampadu questioned politicians about whether they are willing to die for their conflicting words.



“So, because of that, you don’t have to be saying words that have the potential of generating conflicts or that will cause loss of lives and properties, because you making such statement, are you ready to die?” he added.





