'Are you serious?' – Randy Abbey shocked at some portfolios of presidential staffers

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has listed some positions at the Office of the President that he deems unnecessary.

The lawmaker was speaking on 'Good Morning Ghana,' which is hosted by Randy Abbey, on Friday, February 17, 2023.



The list came at the back of the economic constraint the country finds itself in currently.



In his assessment, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa believed that it is high time the country cut things that are weighing the public purse down.



“We must prioritise. We must cut out the waste. We must drastically reduce all of those things that are fat, that are just ostentatious expenditure which are not necessary. I mean, ask yourself, at this time should we be keeping some of the portfolios we have at the presidency?” Ablakwa quizzed.



He also added that downsizing or cutting down the number of staff at the presidency can go a long way in making money for the country, as a lot of staff are earning salaries for jobs other portfolios can perform.

To this, he said, “The last time, I was listing some of them; church relations manager. All these people are treated as Article 71 officeholders. We have a diaspora church relations officer, you have technical advisor to the presidential advisor on media, you have somebody in charge of la francophonie and we have another person, technical advisor; la francophonie. You have a youth ambassador for diaspora affairs and a director for diaspora affairs all at the presidency.”



Randy Abbey upon hearing this, reacted with “Are you serious”?



