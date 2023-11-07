Are you the only man destined to lead? – Annoh Dompreh asks Mahama

Frank Annoh Dompreh (left) and John Dramani Mahama

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Annoh Dompreh quizzed the former president on whether he is the only person preordained to be a leader.



He listed political positions held by the former president and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); adding he (Mahama) would be retired.



“Deputy minister, minister, MP, running mate, flagbearer, vice president, president, flagbearer.



“With all respect, are you the only man destined to lead? The NDC must be reeling under your 'blessings' indeed... we will retire u peacefully, 2024!” he wrote.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP made these remarks while reacting to a post by the former president indicating that he (Mahama) was going to lead a team from his party to engage officials of the Ghana Trades Union Congress on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



See Annoh Dompreh’s post below:





With all respect, are you the only man destined to lead? The NDC must be reeling under your 'blessings' indeed.. we will retire u peacefully, 2024!.. https://t.co/Ud06TM5ds2 — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) November 6, 2023

