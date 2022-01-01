Are you with us or Dampare sent you? - Salifu Amoako quizzes police personnel

Founder of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako

Men of God prophesy using proverbs

Police officer patrols Salifu Amoako's church



Dampare cannot arrest me - Salifu Amoako



Men of God, especially prophets were extremely careful on what to say when it was time for prophetic ministration during the 31st watch night services.



This comes after the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare ordered men of God to be measured in their prophetic declarations.



As church service was ongoing at the Alive Chapel International, headed by Salifu Amoako, a policeman was spotted walking amongst the congregation from one end to the other.

The man of God, as he was prophesying to a congregant at the time paused for a while to question the police officer on why he was 'patrolling' his church.



It was a moment of laughter after a 'stiff' atmosphere when Salifu Amoako was informed that the police officer was worshipping with them.



He explained that he thought the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare sent him [the police officer] to oversee his work.



"Massa, what is it? Are you with us?... I thought Dampare sent you," GhanaWeb captured him saying.



He reiterated that "Dampare is my friend, he cannot do anything to me. How can you arrest your friend?"

Other men of God - Owusu Bempah - Nigel Gaisie and others prophesied using proverbial sayings.



